Красива абитуриентка от Френската с ефектна изненада по време на фотосесия

Photo of Веселина Михайловска Веселина Михайловска Follow on X Send an email 19:41ч, петък, 26 май, 2023
579 86 946 Преди по-малко от минута

Госпожицата бе сюрпризирана, докато позираше за снимки близо до фонтаните на Цар-Симеоновата градина

На трогателна случка се натъкна преди минути репортер на Под тепето при обиколката си в централната част на града.

По време на снимки на красива абитуриентка от Френската гимназия, фотосесията бе прекъсната от друга дама, която я попита за името ѝ и след това ѝ връчи голям букет, който допълни още по-добре тоалета на девойката.

Не разбрахме дали цветята са от таен обожател, или пък подателят е известен, но изненадата и радостта от нея се четеше в погледа на момичето.

