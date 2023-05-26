Госпожицата бе сюрпризирана, докато позираше за снимки близо до фонтаните на Цар-Симеоновата градина
На трогателна случка се натъкна преди минути репортер на Под тепето при обиколката си в централната част на града.
По време на снимки на красива абитуриентка от Френската гимназия, фотосесията бе прекъсната от друга дама, която я попита за името ѝ и след това ѝ връчи голям букет, който допълни още по-добре тоалета на девойката.
Не разбрахме дали цветята са от таен обожател, или пък подателят е известен, но изненадата и радостта от нея се четеше в погледа на момичето.
579 коментари
Hey all! Just wanted to share a useful online drugstore to order generics securely. This store has the best prices on health products. To save money, visit here: https://pharmiexpress.com/. Hope this helps.
п»їTo be honest, I had to find Zithromax without waiting and found this amazing site. They let you get treatment fast safely. For treating a toothache, try here. Overnight shipping available. More info: https://antibioticsexpress.com/#. Highly recommended.
To be honest, I needed Ivermectin pills and stumbled upon this source. They sell genuine Ivermectin without a prescription. If you need to treat lice effectively, check this out: view details. Hope it helps
Lately, I was looking for Amoxicillin for a tooth infection and found this source. They sell generic Amoxil fast. If you need meds, this is the best place: https://amoxicillinexpress.com/#. Hope it helps.
п»їJust now, I stumbled upon an interesting article concerning Indian Pharmacy exports. It covers how to save money on prescriptions. For those interested in cheaper alternatives, go here: п»їhttps://kisawyer.us.com/# india pharmacy mail order. Cheers.
п»їLately, I came across a helpful guide regarding generic pills from India. It details CDSCO regulations for generic meds. If anyone wants cheaper alternatives, read this: п»їkisawyer.us.com. Cheers.
п»їActually, I found a helpful page regarding ordering meds from India. It covers the manufacturing standards for generic meds. If anyone wants reliable shipping to USA, read this: п»їhttps://kisawyer.us.com/# reputable indian online pharmacy. Hope it helps.
Just wanted to share, a detailed analysis on buying meds safely. It breaks down quality control for generics. You can read it here: п»їsource.
п»їActually, I discovered a useful report regarding generic pills from India. It explains how to save money for ED medication. For those interested in reliable shipping to USA, check this out: п»їindian pharmacy paypal. Good info.