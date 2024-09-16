Кметът удари първия звънец в ремонтираното ОУ „Елин Пелин“

Кметът Костадин Димитров удари първия звънец за новата учебна година в ОУ „Елин Пелин“. Неслучайно той избра именно основното школо за първия учебен ден- то е претърпяло пълно преобразяване след ремонт, направен през лятото. Училището е реконструирано и отвън, и отвътре.
„Това, че днес сме точно тук, в „Елин Пелин“ след края на ремонта му, е ясен знак, че образованието е приоритет №1 за Община Пловдив. Доказателство за това е и вече обявената обществена поръчка за нова сграда за Математическата гимназия“, каза Костадин Димитров.
Той поздрави първокласниците, които прекрачиха училищния праг за първи път и им пожела да се радват на новите условия в училището, съобразени с всички съвременни изисквания за образователна инфраструктура.
278 коментари
Hi! Check out a useful pharmacy online for those who need prescriptions at a discount. Pharmiexpress has the best prices on all meds. If you want to save, highly recommended: cheap generics. Thanks.
Lately, I needed antibiotics for a tooth infection and found this reliable site. They sell generic Amoxil with express shipping. If you are in pain, visit this link: visit website. Hope it helps.
Recently, I was looking for Ivermectin for humans and came across this source. It offers human grade meds no script needed. If you need to treat scabies safely, check this out: ivermectin 3mg price. Safe and secure
Actually, I needed Amoxicillin for a toothache and stumbled upon this reliable site. It offers antibiotics without prescription with express shipping. For fast relief, check this out: amoxicillin 500mg price. Best prices.
п»їLately, I had to find antibiotics quickly and stumbled upon a reliable pharmacy. It allows you to purchase generics online legally. In case of UTI, I recommend this site. Overnight shipping to USA. Go here: http://antibioticsexpress.com/#. Highly recommended.
Actually, I had to find anti-parasitic meds tablets and came across a great pharmacy. They sell genuine Ivermectin without a prescription. If you need to treat scabies effectively, highly recommended: https://ivermectinexpress.com/#. Best prices
Hey there! I discovered a great online drugstore for those who need generics securely. This store has reliable delivery on health products. To save money, visit here: click here. Thanks.
To be honest, I had to find Ivermectin tablets and stumbled upon Ivermectin Express. It offers human grade meds no script needed. For treating lice effectively, this is the best place: check availability. Safe and secure