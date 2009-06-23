Актуално

И Цар Киро на мерника на НАП

Photo of Дежурен Редактор Дежурен Редактор Follow on X Send an email 00:00ч, вторник, 23 юни, 2009
847 156 1 минута

Денъчните се ровят около Майбаха на ромския монарх

И Цар Киро е взет на мушка от НАП. По непотвърдени данни бирниците ще се ровят около Майбаха, с който ромския монарх кръстосва пловдивските улици. Данъчните ще проверяват дали поръчковата лимузина, произведена от Мерцедес, с регистрация РВ 5555 се води на името на Кирил Рашков или на някои от фамилията му и тогава ще решат какви действия да предприемат. Това ще се случи в рамките на операция “Бентли”, която ще върви в цялата страна и покрай която ще бъдат проверени всичките 105 собственика на автомобили от британската марка в България. Според топ бирници обаче, не само стопаните на Бентли ще бъдат обект на проверка. Инспектори от НАП ще се ровят около всеки баровец, който се движи с кола от класата и цената на британския звяр. Така в графата “потенциални мишени” на данъчните влизат собствениците на Майбах, Мазерати, Ферари, Ламборджини, Порше, поръчкови тунинговани Мерцедеси и други скъпи играчки.

