Арх. Божана Кунчева: Сахат тепе има нужда от повече грижа (ВИДЕО)
Сахат тепе има много потенциал, който не е използван, а заслужава повече грижа и поддръжка. С тези мисли експертите в Камара на архитектите – Пловдив са организирали Архитектурния пленер, който се провежда тази есен за оживяването и облагородяването на Дановия хълм. Общественият интерес към пространството може да се подбуди, но не прекалено, защото по-дивият вид тук има своя чар и трябва да бъде запазен, коментира арх. Божана Кунчева от УС на КАБ – Пловдив, която гостува в тазседмичното издание на „В Капана“ на „Под тепето“.
Концепцията на събитието е да се съберат идейни концепции, като това не е конкурс за реализация, уточняват от КАБ. Крайният срок за регистрация на участниците в пленера е 23 ноември, а крайният срок за предаване на предложеиня до 14 декември. След това специално жури ще определи най-добрите идеи и ще ги представи публично пред пловдивчани.
317 коментари
Greetings, I recently discovered a useful online drugstore for purchasing medications securely. If you are looking for no prescription drugs, this store is the best choice. Fast delivery plus it is very affordable. Link here: read more. Hope this helps!
To be honest, I recently discovered a trusted resource for affordable pills. If you want to save money and want generic drugs, this site is worth checking out. Great prices and very reliable. Link is here: [url=https://pharm.mex.com/#]check availability[/url]. Warmly.
Hello, Just now stumbled upon a useful Indian pharmacy to save on Rx. For those looking for generic pills safely, this site is very reliable. They offer fast shipping worldwide. More info here: https://indiapharm.in.net/#. Hope it helps.
To be honest, I just came across a reliable online source for cheap meds. If you want to save money and want meds from Mexico, this site is highly recommended. Great prices and very reliable. Take a look: https://pharm.mex.com/#. Hope this was useful.
To be honest, Lately came across a trusted website for cheap meds. If you are tired of high prices and need generic drugs, this store is the best option. Fast shipping plus it is safe. Link is here: click here. Thank you.
Hey guys, I recently came across a great website for cheap meds. If you want to buy generic pills cheaply, this store is very reliable. It has secure delivery guaranteed. Take a look: indian pharmacy. Hope it helps.
Hi guys, I just discovered a trusted online source to save on Rx. For those seeking and need cheap antibiotics, Pharm Mex is worth checking out. They ship to USA plus it is safe. Check it out: https://pharm.mex.com/#. Get well soon.
To be honest, Just now ran into a great Mexican pharmacy to buy medication. For those seeking and want affordable prescriptions, Pharm Mex is the best option. Great prices and very reliable. Take a look: this site. Get well soon.
Greetings, I just found an excellent international pharmacy for purchasing prescription drugs online. If you are looking for antibiotics, OnlinePharm is highly recommended. Secure shipping plus it is very affordable. Visit here: [url=https://onlinepharm.jp.net/#]this site[/url]. Thank you.
Greetings, I recently discovered an excellent source for meds for purchasing generics online. If you are looking for antibiotics, this site is worth a look. They ship globally plus it is very affordable. Link here: [url=https://onlinepharm.jp.net/#]cheap pharmacy online[/url]. Get well soon.