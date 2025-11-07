АктуалноГрадътЗабравеният градЗелен градИзбор на редактораКултураНовини

Арх. Божана Кунчева: Сахат тепе има нужда от повече грижа (ВИДЕО)

Сахат тепе има много потенциал, който не е използван, а заслужава повече грижа и поддръжка. С тези мисли експертите в Камара на архитектите – Пловдив са организирали Архитектурния пленер, който се провежда тази есен за оживяването и облагородяването на Дановия хълм. Общественият интерес към пространството може да се подбуди, но не прекалено, защото по-дивият вид тук има своя чар и трябва да бъде запазен, коментира арх. Божана Кунчева от УС на КАБ – Пловдив, която гостува в тазседмичното издание на „В Капана“ на „Под тепето“.

Концепцията на събитието е да се съберат идейни концепции, като това не е конкурс за реализация, уточняват от КАБ. Крайният срок за регистрация на участниците в пленера е 23 ноември, а крайният срок за предаване на предложеиня до 14 декември. След това специално жури ще определи най-добрите идеи и ще ги представи публично пред пловдивчани.

