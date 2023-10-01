Христо Стоичков с поздрав към учениците от ТЕТ-а
В Професионалната гимназия по електротехника и електроника /ПГЕЕ/ в Пловдив Европейски ден на спорта премина под мотото „Спорт без отпадъци“.
През целия ден дворът на гимназията беше изпълнен с ученици и учители, които с удоволствие се включваха в подготвените разнообразни дейности. Началото бе поставено с флашмоба „Спорт“ и акцията „Да поведем хорото“, където се съчетаха спортната активност и традиционното българско хоро. Програмата продължи с баскетболен мач, физзарядка и волейбол. След тях се проведе и традиционният футболен мач, състояха се и няколко щафетни игри с балони, както и турнир по тенис на маса. Изигра се и волейболната среща „Всички сме равни в спорта“, на която отборите на учителите и учениците от XIIа премериха сили, но за поредна година опитът каза думата си и учителите извоюваха победата.
В ранния следобед няколко доброволци от XIи клас и училищният психолог Гергана Начева отключиха сърцето „Капачки за бъдеще“ и подготвиха за предаване събираните старателно от учениците пластмасови капачки, а в часа на класа на VIIIз клас г-жа Начева и Даниела Маринова от IXб клас представиха презентацията „Здраво тяло и чиста планета“. През целия ден течеше и акцията „Училището разкраси, отпадъците събери“, по време на която класните ръководители заедно с класовете си почистваха двора и сградата.
Специален поздрав ПГЕЕ получи от футболната легенда Христо Стоичков.
„Никога не се отказвайте. Аз не се отказах и постигнах всичко, което беше начертано в моя път като футболист. Желая ви още много здраве, щастие и винаги да бъдете номер едно!“, обърна се към възпитаниците на гимназията световноизвестният пловдивски футболист.
А през целия ден провежданите инициативи бяха активно отразявани в социалните мрежи.
За пореден път ПГЕЕ успява да обедини полезното с приятното и да вдъхнови своите ученици да преоткрият удоволствието от спорта и неговите ползи, както и да ги мотивира да се грижат за опазването на околната среда и да се борят за една по-чиста природа, за да бъдат пример и да покажат как с мисъл и отговорност човекът може да промени света и да го превърне в по-добро място за живот.
