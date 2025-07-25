АктуалноГрадътЗабавлениеКултураНовини
Първият ден на Hills of Rock 2025 в Пловдив – програмата по сцени
HILLS OF ROCK се завръща от 25 до 27 юли 2025, превръщайки Гребната база в Пловдив в най-гореща точка на рок и метъл културата у нас за пореден път. Днес, 25 юли, Hills of Rock 2025 стартира с три сцени и повече от 20 групи, готови да разтърсят Гребния канал.
Главна сцена (Main Stage)
- 17:00 – Rise of the Northstar (френска метъл/хардкор група)
- 18:00 – Landmvrks (френски метълкор)
- 19:30 – Extreme (легендарен рок бенд от Бостън)
- 21:00 – Skunk Anansie (британски алтернативен рок)
- 22:45 – Gojira (френски прогресив/дет метъл гиганти)
Сцена „Строежа“ (Stroeja Stage)
- 17:30 – Всеки следващ ден (българска алт‑рок група)
- 18:45 – Cool Den (банда от България)
- 20:00 – Керана и Космонавтите (български етно/алтернативен проект)
- 21:30 – Crowfish (българска група)
- 00:20 – Ревю (българска легенда от 80‑те)
Сцена „На тъмно“ (Na Tamno Stage)
- 18:30 – Kashmir (българска рок група)
- 19:30 – Frankie (локален проект)
- 20:30 – Urban Grey (България)
- 21:30 – Pizzza (банда от регионалната сцената)
- 00:30 – Dub Pistols (британски реге/брейкбийт ветерани)
Ключова информация
- Вратите отварят в 16:30 ч., а първите изпълнения започват в 17:00.
- Входът е на Гребната база (ул. „Ясна поляна“).
- Hills of Rock е част от програмата „Heritage 2023“ на „Пловдив 2019“ и се осъществява с подкрепата на Община Пловдив.
