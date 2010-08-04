Актуално
Стопаджийки обраха наивник
Две стопаджийки обраха доверчив шофьор. 65-годишният добряк качил девойките близо до Боянци и ги откарал до завод Химик край Асеновград. Наивникът не се усъмнил в пасажерките си и не се усетил, че докато им върши услуга, те го тарашат. Претърсили джобовете на връхната му дреха, хвърлена небрежно на задната седалка. Чак като се прибрал асеновградчанинът установил, че е с 325 лева назад. А сръчните моми са се почерпили стабилно за здравето на тимуровеца.
358 коментари
