Млада жена припадна в автобус в час пик в центъра на Пловдив

Дежурен Редактор 17:51ч, вторник, 18 юни, 2024
1 036 1 833 Преди по-малко от минута

Млада жена припадна в автобус по линия номер 1 в час пик в Пловдив, съобщиха очевидци пред Под тепето.

Климатикът в автобуса е работел, категорични са пътниците, просто не е смогвал в жегата, разказаха те пред репортера ни.

Шофьорът е останал на спирката на тунела Север, докато пристигне линейка.

Пет жени са пазели сянка и са веели допълнително на припадналата в очакване на Спешната помощ, която са изчаквали близо 20 минути да пристигне на място в трафика след 17 часа днес.

Заедно с медиците е пристигнала и патрулка, пострадалата е откарана в лечебно заведение, по данни на свидетели тя е дишала.

