Госпожицата бе сюрпризирана, докато позираше за снимки близо до фонтаните на Цар-Симеоновата градина
На трогателна случка се натъкна преди минути репортер на Под тепето при обиколката си в централната част на града.
По време на снимки на красива абитуриентка от Френската гимназия, фотосесията бе прекъсната от друга дама, която я попита за името ѝ и след това ѝ връчи голям букет, който допълни още по-добре тоалета на девойката.
Не разбрахме дали цветята са от таен обожател, или пък подателят е известен, но изненадата и радостта от нея се четеше в погледа на момичето.
710 коментари
Hi, To be honest, I found a reliable international pharmacy for purchasing generics securely. If you need no prescription drugs, this site is highly recommended. Fast delivery plus it is very affordable. Link here: safe online drugstore. Good luck!
Hi, To be honest, I found a great website for purchasing generics cheaply. If you need antibiotics, OnlinePharm is very good. They ship globally plus huge selection. See for yourself: onlinepharm.jp.net. Peace.
To be honest, Just now stumbled upon a useful Indian pharmacy for cheap meds. If you want to buy medicines from India cheaply, this store is very reliable. It has fast shipping to USA. Take a look: buy meds from india. Cheers.
Hi guys, I just discovered a great Mexican pharmacy for cheap meds. If you are tired of high prices and want meds from Mexico, this site is a game changer. No prescription needed plus secure. Take a look: https://pharm.mex.com/#. Warmly.
Hey there, I wanted to share a reliable international pharmacy to order medications hassle-free. If you need safe pharmacy delivery, this store is highly recommended. Secure shipping plus no script needed. Check it out: OnlinePharm. I hope you find what you need.
Hey everyone, I wanted to share a great international pharmacy for purchasing pills cheaply. For those who need antibiotics, this store is the best choice. They ship globally plus huge selection. See for yourself: https://onlinepharm.jp.net/#. Take care.
Greetings, Just now came across an amazing source from India to save on Rx. If you want to buy ED meds cheaply, this store is the best place. They offer lowest prices worldwide. Check it out: indian pharmacy online. Cheers.
Hi, I wanted to share a reliable online drugstore to order prescription drugs securely. If you are looking for antibiotics, this site is very good. Secure shipping and huge selection. Link here: safe online drugstore. Good luck with everything.
Hey there, I just found a useful source for meds for purchasing medications hassle-free. If you need no prescription drugs, OnlinePharm is very good. Secure shipping and huge selection. Link here: Trust Pharmacy online. Appreciate it.
Hi, I recently discovered a reliable website where you can buy prescription drugs securely. For those who need safe pharmacy delivery, this site is worth a look. They ship globally plus no script needed. Check it out: Online Pharm Store. Stay healthy.