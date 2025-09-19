Тръмп ще отнема лицензи на телевизиите, които го критикуват
Президентът на САЩ Доналд Тръмп предложи да се отнемат лицензите на телевизионни мрежи, които застават срещу него. Изказването идва след решението на ABC, собственост на „Дисни“, да свали от ефир за неопределено време водещия Джими Кимъл заради коментари по повод убийството на консервативния инфлуенсър Чарли Кърк.
Пред репортери на борда на Air Force One Тръмп заяви, че шоуто на Кимъл е било свалено заради „липса на талант“ и „слаб рейтинг“. По-рано същия ден, на пресконференция с британския премиер Киър Стармър, той отново подчерта критиките си към водещия.
„Някъде прочетох, че 97% от телевизионните мрежи са срещу мен. Получавам 97% негативни оценки, но въпреки това лесно спечелих всички седем колебаещи се щата, спечелих всичко и след това 97% са против мен. Дават само лоши коментари в пресата. Въпреки това получават лиценз. Може би трябва да им се отнеме лицензът“, заяви Тръмп.
