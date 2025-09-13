ГрадътКриминалеНовини

Засилено полицейско присъствие към Кръстова гора

11:15ч, събота, 13 септември, 2025
Засилено полицейско присъствие от екипи на Пътна полиция е осигурено към Кръстова гора. Това е по повод честване на християнския празник Кръстовден, за който се очаква голям пътникопоток към манастирския комплекс “Кръстова гора – Св. Троица” на територията на Община Лъки, пишат от МВР. В тази връзка от днес до неделя са възможни значителни затруднения на движението на моторни превозни средства в района.

От страна на ОДМВР – Пловдив са предприети необходимите мерки за осигуряване на обществения ред и недопускане на пътни произшествия и инциденти по време на празничните дни. Призовават са водачите на автомобили да бъдат търпеливи и да изпълняват стриктно разпорежданията на полицейските служители, за да се избягват необосновани затруднения на трафика по посочения маршрут.

