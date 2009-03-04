Актуално

Булката певец

Булката певецСтрахотен мини рецитал направи най-гласовитата булка в Пловдив- Валентина Михайлова навръх сватбеното си тържество. Тя доказа, че може да скрие топката на 96 процента от кандидатите за “Мюзик Айдъл” с 20-минутен концерт в кулминацията на сватбата си в резиденция “ Петър Първи”. Валентина изпълни четири парчета на извънземните “Пинк Флойд”. Дори Гилмор, Уотърс и компания щяха да зяпнат в изумление, ако бяха чули облечената в бяло хубавица. Младоженецът Александър пък само леко припяваше на дамата на сърцето си. След уникалното сватбено шоу булката певец Валентина и избраникът й Александър разрязаха седем етажна торта, а гостите им пожелаха поне седем детски бек вокала в “Семейство Михайлови бенд”.Горчиво за Александър и Валентина
Горчиво за Александър и Валентина7-етажна торта за семейство Михайлови
7-етажна торта за семейство Михайлови

