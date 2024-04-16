БългарияВластКриминалеНовини

Вдигат цените на личните документи

12:04ч, вторник, 16 април, 2024
Министерството на вътрешните работи предлага изменение и допълнение на Правилника за издаване на българските лични документи, сред които е и поскъпване на издаването на лична карта – от досегашните 18 лв. на 30 лева.

От доклада на вътрешния министър Калин Стоянов до Министерски съвет става ясно, че се въвежда възможност за издаване на лична карта със срок на валидност 30 години на хората, навършили 70-годишна възраст с цел гарантиране качеството на техническите характеристики на документите и предвид пределната възраст, съобщава offnews.bg.

Отменя се възможността за издаване на безсрочни лични карти. 

Също така се въвежда промяна в експресната услуга при издаване на лична карта (до 8 работни часа), като се предвижда получаването на готовия документ да става в определени структури на МВР на територията на София, което е свързано със стартирането на централизирана персонализация за този вид български личен документ.

Непълнолетните ще плащат 21 лв. вместо досегашните 13 лв. след приемане на измененията. Когато поръчката на лична карта е експресна, таксите се удвояват или утрояват, съобщава в. „Дневник“. 

Временният паспорт за окончателно напускане на България ще бъде включен сред документите, издавани на пребиваващите в страната чужденци.

При подаване на заявление за издаване и подмяна на шофьорска книжка, за да удостовери самоличността си освен лична карта, временна карта за самоличност или паспорт заявителят ще може да представя и предходно издадена шофьорска книжка, тъй като свидетелството за управление на МПС е личен документ, който удостоверява правоспособността за управление, а за български граждани – и самоличността на територията на България.

