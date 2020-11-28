Оперирали са ръката му след падане
Кметът на Община Пловдив Здравко Димитров за пореден път е откаран в болница този месец. Оперирали са ръката му след падане, за което той самият съобщава в личния си профил във Facebook.
„Днес при наглед леко падане вкъщи нараних ръката си. При последващ преглед се оказа сериозно счупена. Направената операция мина успешно и се чувствам добре. Благодаря на лекарите за своевременната реакция и на всички, които ми оказват подкрепа.“
По информация на негови близки, Димитров е паднал на вилата си в село Бойково.
Припомняме, че кметът бе изписан от болница преди няколко дни, където се лекуваше от covid.
999 коментари
Hi, if you need an affordable online pharmacy to buy health products cheaply. Check out this site: lipitor. Stocking high quality drugs and huge discounts. Good luck.
regarding the medical specifications, you can consult the official information page at: https://magmaxhealth.com/flonase.html to ensure risk management.
To understand the proper usage instructions, please review the detailed guide on: https://magmaxhealth.com/buspar.html which covers correct administration.
Hi, I recently found a medical guide about various medications, I found this drug database. It covers drug interactions clearly. Source: https://magmaxhealth.com/Rosuvastatin. Hope this is useful.
In terms of medical specifications, data is available at the medical directory at: https://magmaxhealth.com/prilosec.html to ensure safe treatment.
Hi all, if you are looking for dosage instructions regarding prescription drugs, I found this online directory. It covers usage and risks in detail. Link: https://magmaxhealth.com/Lipitor. Good info.