Jannah Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.
АктуалноГрадътИзбориИзпод тепетоМненияНовини

Без коментар: Вижте как се следи за охраната на бюлетините (СНИМКИ)

Photo of Дежурен Редактор Дежурен Редактор Follow on X Send an email 15:31ч, понеделник, 29 март, 2021
648 126 Преди по-малко от минута

„Бюлетините за предстоящите избори за народни представители за 16 РИК пристигнаха днес в Областна администрация в Пловдив при засилена полицейска охрана и предадени по график на районите администрации, също придружени от ескорт на МВР. Утре ще бъдат получени и бюлетините за 17 РИК.“

Това гласи прессъобщение от Областна администрация, разпратено до медиите и придружено със следните кадри, които оставяме без коментар.

Photo of Дежурен Редактор Дежурен Редактор Follow on X Send an email 15:31ч, понеделник, 29 март, 2021
648 126 Преди по-малко от минута
Photo of Дежурен Редактор

Дежурен Редактор

Екип на Под Тепето - Наистина Пловдив

648 коментари

  6. п»їRecently, I stumbled upon an informative page regarding cheap Indian generics. It covers the manufacturing standards for ED medication. If you are looking for reliable shipping to USA, check this out: п»їhttps://kisawyer.us.com/# india pharmacy mail order. Worth a read.

    Отговор

Вашият коментар

Back to top button
Изпрати новина