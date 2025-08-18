Рано тази сутрин e избухнал пожар на сметището в пловдивското село Шишманци, съобщиха от Регионалната дирекция „Пожарна безопасност и защита на населението“. Сигналът е подаден в 05:30 ч.
Четири екипа огнеборци работят на място, а разпространението на огъня е ограничено на площ от около 700–800 кв. м. Паралелно с гасенето теренът се запръстява с булдозери.
Станция на сектор „Специализирани оперативни дейности“ – Пловдив следи качеството на въздуха в околните населени места.
Снимка: Регионална дирекция „Пожарна безопасност и защита на населението“ – Пловдив
1 349 коментари
