Рано тази сутрин e избухнал пожар на сметището в пловдивското село Шишманци, съобщиха от Регионалната дирекция „Пожарна безопасност и защита на населението“. Сигналът е подаден в 05:30 ч.
Четири екипа огнеборци работят на място, а разпространението на огъня е ограничено на площ от около 700–800 кв. м. Паралелно с гасенето теренът се запръстява с булдозери.
Станция на сектор „Специализирани оперативни дейности“ – Пловдив следи качеството на въздуха в околните населени места.
Снимка: Регионална дирекция „Пожарна безопасност и защита на населението“ – Пловдив
1 318 коментари
п»їLately, I stumbled upon an informative resource about generic pills availability. It details FDA equivalents for ED medication. In case you need cheaper alternatives, visit this link: п»їwebsite. Worth a read.
п»їRecently, I discovered an informative guide concerning cheap Indian generics. It covers WHO-GMP protocols when buying antibiotics. For those interested in factory prices, visit this link: п»їtop online pharmacy india. Hope it helps.
п»їRecently, I found an informative page about ordering meds from India. It details the manufacturing standards when buying antibiotics. For those interested in cheaper alternatives, read this: п»їkisawyer.us.com. Might be useful.
п»їRecently, I found a great guide concerning ordering meds from India. It details the manufacturing standards when buying antibiotics. In case you need factory prices, read this: п»їkisawyer.us.com. Good info.
п»їRecently, I discovered a useful resource regarding generic pills from India. It details WHO-GMP protocols when buying antibiotics. For those interested in factory prices, check this out: п»їindian pharmacy. Worth a read.
Has anybody tried buying generic pills online. I discovered a verified archive that compares trusted vendors: п»їUpstate Medical. Any thoughts?.
Does anyone know safe Mexican pharmacies. I ran into a good post that compares safe places: п»їmexico drug store. Any thoughts?.
п»їActually, I came across a useful guide regarding cheap Indian generics. It covers WHO-GMP protocols when buying antibiotics. For those interested in Trusted Indian sources, check this out: п»їkisawyer.us.com. It helped me.