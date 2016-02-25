Общината официално пое управлението на Голямата Базилика
Община Пловдив официално пое управлението на археологическия комплекс „Голяма раннохристиянска епископска базилика Филипопол”. Това се случи чисто документално днес, с подписването на протокол от Министерството на културата. Процедурата беше финализирана официално, след като още през октомври правителството предостави на общината обекта за управление за срок от 10 години.
Комплексът е културна ценност от национално значение и е един от най-интересните антични обекти не само под тепетата, а и в цялата страна. В момента археологическите и реставрационни дейности за замразени заради зимния сезон, но съвсем скоро работата на терен се подновява. С началото на пролетта се очаква да стартира и процесът по разкриване на Северния кораб на Базиликата, който се намира под пътната връзка между булевардите „Мария Луиза” и „Цар Борис III Обединител”. На мястото на пътя ще има нов градски площад, а целият проект, финансиран от Фондация „Америка за България” ще бъде завършен до 2018г.
1 021 коментари
п»їActually, I came across a helpful report about Indian Pharmacy exports. It covers CDSCO regulations on prescriptions. If you are looking for Trusted Indian sources, check this out: п»їkisawyer.us.com. Good info.
п»їJust now, I discovered an informative guide regarding generic pills from India. It details the manufacturing standards for generic meds. In case you need cheaper alternatives, visit this link: п»їresource. Cheers.
п»їActually, I stumbled upon a helpful report regarding generic pills from India. It explains the manufacturing standards on prescriptions. If anyone wants Trusted Indian sources, take a look: п»їmail order pharmacy india. Might be useful.
FYI, a detailed analysis on cross-border shipping rules. It explains quality control for antibiotics. Source: п»їpolkcity.us.com.
п»їJust now, I discovered a helpful guide regarding buying affordable antibiotics. It details WHO-GMP protocols when buying antibiotics. For those interested in cheaper alternatives, take a look: п»їvisit. Might be useful.
п»їLately, I stumbled upon an informative resource regarding Indian Pharmacy exports. It covers the manufacturing standards when buying antibiotics. If anyone wants cheaper alternatives, check this out: п»їbest india pharmacy. Hope it helps.
п»їActually, I found a useful resource regarding buying affordable antibiotics. It covers the manufacturing standards when buying antibiotics. If you are looking for reliable shipping to USA, read this: п»їthis site. Might be useful.
п»їRecently, I came across a useful page about Mexican Pharmacy standards. It details FDA equivalents for ED medication. In case you need Trusted pharmacy sources, take a look: п»їmexican pharmacies that ship. Might be useful.
п»їJust now, I discovered a great page concerning safe pharmacy shipping. It explains the safety protocols on prescriptions. If anyone wants Trusted pharmacy sources, check this out: п»їpolkcity.us.com. Cheers.
Stop overpaying and save money on prescriptions, I suggest reading this page. The site explains prices for generics. Huge savings found here: п»їpolkcity.us.com.