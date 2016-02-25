ЖивотЗабавление

Общината официално пое управлението на Голямата Базилика

Община Пловдив официално пое управлението на археологическия комплекс „Голяма раннохристиянска епископска базилика Филипопол”. Това се случи чисто документално днес, с подписването на протокол от Министерството на културата. Процедурата беше финализирана официално, след като още през октомври правителството предостави на общината обекта за управление за срок от 10 години.

Комплексът е културна ценност от национално значение и е един от най-интересните антични обекти не само под тепетата, а и в цялата страна. В момента археологическите и реставрационни дейности за замразени заради зимния сезон, но съвсем скоро работата на терен се подновява. С началото на пролетта се очаква да стартира и процесът по разкриване на Северния кораб на Базиликата, който се намира под пътната връзка между булевардите „Мария Луиза” и „Цар Борис III Обединител”. На мястото на пътя ще има нов градски площад, а целият проект, финансиран от Фондация „Америка за България” ще бъде завършен до 2018г.

 

