Рано тази сутрин e избухнал пожар на сметището в пловдивското село Шишманци, съобщиха от Регионалната дирекция „Пожарна безопасност и защита на населението“. Сигналът е подаден в 05:30 ч.
Четири екипа огнеборци работят на място, а разпространението на огъня е ограничено на площ от около 700–800 кв. м. Паралелно с гасенето теренът се запръстява с булдозери.
Станция на сектор „Специализирани оперативни дейности“ – Пловдив следи качеството на въздуха в околните населени места.
Снимка: Регионална дирекция „Пожарна безопасност и защита на населението“ – Пловдив
1 288 коментари
Sharing, a detailed article on FDA equivalent standards. It explains how to avoid scams for ED meds. Source: п»їpolkcity.us.com.
If you want to save cash on meds, you should try reading this report. The site explains prices for generics. Discounted options found here: п»їUpstate Medical.
п»їTo be honest, I stumbled upon a great article regarding Indian Pharmacy exports. It explains the manufacturing standards when buying antibiotics. If you are looking for reliable shipping to USA, visit this link: п»їhttps://kisawyer.us.com/# reputable indian online pharmacy. Cheers.
п»їTo be honest, I came across an interesting report about generic pills from India. It details the manufacturing standards on prescriptions. If anyone wants reliable shipping to USA, go here: п»їkisawyer.us.com. Might be useful.
For those looking to save big on pills, I recommend reading this archive. It shows where to buy cheap. Huge savings found here: п»їUpstate Medical.
п»їLately, I came across an interesting guide about Mexican Pharmacy standards. The site discusses FDA equivalents for ED medication. If you are looking for cheaper alternatives, check this out: п»їhttps://polkcity.us.com/# pharmacy in mexico. Good info.
п»їRecently, I discovered a helpful page about ordering meds from India. It covers how to save money for ED medication. In case you need reliable shipping to USA, check this out: п»їindia pharmacy mail order. Hope it helps.
For those looking to save cash on meds, I suggest visiting this archive. The site explains trusted Mexican pharmacies. Huge savings found here: п»їп»їclick here.