След месеци сигнали и протести, има развитие по казуса с рисковото пресичане на стотици майки с деца, и ученици по бул. „Александър Стамболийски“, който се превърна в паметник на институционалното безсилие. От Пресцентъра на ОД на МВР – Пловдив потвърдиха за Под тепето, че сектор „Пътна полиция“ е разгледал проекта за пешеходна пътека срещу Гимназията по машиностроене.
От Дирекцията съобщиха, че комисията е дала положително становище. Одобреният проект включва: изграждане на пешеходна пътека; полагане на пътна маркировка; поставяне на пътни знаци и монтаж на оградни пана, според нормативните изисквания, поясниха от МВР-Пловдив.
Управата на града призна, че е безсилна пред „ужасът ВиК“
Това е първият конкретен административен напредък по темата от години насам. До този момент институциите си прехвърляха отговорността между ВиК, район „Южен“ и общината, а гражданите бяха оставени сами да се грижат за безопасността си.
„Надяваме се това да е началото на реални действия, а не поредно становище на хартия“, коментираха жители на квартала, които преди месец имаха пореден протест на мястото.
Жители на „Южен“ искат спешни мерки за безопасност
Под тепето ще продължи да следи кога реално ще започне изграждането на пешеходната пътека и дали институциите този път ще изпълнят дадените обещания.
