Гигантска строителна инвестиция на 30 дка до Хирургиите

Мащабно строителство предстои да започне на терен в непосредствена близост до УМБАЛ „Св. Георги“. Теренът е съседен на Хирургиите и вече е разчистен от дребна растителност, храсти, като видимо в съвсем скоро време ще започне и по-сериозната работа. Мястото вече е оградено, но все още няма табели и информация какво точно ще представлява строителството.

Имотът е в размер от около 28 дка. Оригиналният план за мястото е бил там да се изгради хеликоптерна площадка за най-голямата болница у нас. Държавният имот бе продаден чрез държавно дружество преди няколко години на фирмата Булфарма „ООД“, собственост на различни лечебни заведения, сред които и „Пълмед“.

Според ОУП имотът е отреден за „комплекс за здравеопазване“. Какво точно ще се строи предстои да разберем, тъй като информационни табели на мястото все още няма.

