Вълчо Арабаджиев – младши е върнат в ареста

Двете счетоводителки също са с най-тежката мярка за неотклонение
Апелативният специализиран съд върна в ареста сина на Ветко и Маринела Арабаджиеви – Вълчо Арабаджиев-младши преди минути. Мярката му бе изменена от „парична гаранция в размер на 20 000 лева в "задържане под стража".
Припомняме, че Спецпрокуратурата проведе мащабната акция в хотелите на Арабаджиеви в Пловдив и столицата в края на август месец, след което излезе с обвинения срещу организирана престъпна група за пране на пари и данъчни измами. Днес обвинението внесе нови 47 тома доказателства, благодарение на които Апелативният специализиран съд уважи протеста на мярката и прецени да върне в ареста Вълчо Арабаджиев.
На двете счетоводителки – Ромелия Кирилова и Елена Караянева, също е бе наложена най-тежката мярка за неотклонение задържане под стража. Те са с обвинения за участие в престъпната група.
По-рано днес в съда адвокат Илиян Василев – защитник на Вълчо Арабаджиев – младши каза, че Ветко и Маринела Арабаджиеви ще се приберат в страната до няколко дни. Те имат издадени европейски заповеди за арест и се издирват.
279 коментари
Recently, I needed Amoxil for a tooth infection and came across Amoxicillin Express. It offers antibiotics without prescription with express shipping. For fast relief, check this out: Amoxicillin Express. Get well soon.
Recently, I had to find Stromectol tablets and stumbled upon this source. It offers generic Stromectol delivered fast. If you need to treat scabies safely, this is the best place: https://ivermectinexpress.xyz/#. Hope it helps
Just now, I needed Doxycycline quickly and stumbled upon a great source. They let you order meds no script safely. In case of sinusitis, try here. Fast shipping guaranteed. Check it out: check here. Highly recommended.
Hey there! I discovered this resource to buy pills fast. The site offers the best prices on health products. For fast service, highly recommended: click here. Hope this helps.
Recently, I wanted to buy scabies treatment pills and discovered this source. You can get 3mg, 6mg & 12mg tablets without a prescription. If you need to treat lice safely, this is the best place: purchase stromectol. Safe and secure
Actually, I wanted to buy Ciprofloxacin without waiting and found Antibiotics Express. They let you buy antibiotics without a prescription legally. In case of UTI, check this shop. Express delivery guaranteed. More info: purchase zithromax. Highly recommended.
Hi! I found a great site to buy pills at a discount. Pharmiexpress has reliable delivery on Rx drugs. To save money, check it out: check availability. Hope this helps.
To be honest, I needed Amoxicillin for a tooth infection and discovered a great pharmacy. You can get Amoxicillin 500mg fast. If you need meds, check this out: http://amoxicillinexpress.com/#. Cheers.
Recently, I needed scabies treatment tablets and discovered this source. It offers genuine Ivermectin delivered fast. For treating infections safely, visit this link: https://ivermectinexpress.com. Hope it helps