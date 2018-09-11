Вълчо Арабаджиев – младши е върнат в ареста

Двете счетоводителки също са с най-тежката мярка за неотклонение
Апелативният специализиран съд върна в ареста сина на Ветко и Маринела Арабаджиеви – Вълчо Арабаджиев-младши преди минути. Мярката му бе изменена от „парична гаранция в размер на 20 000 лева в "задържане под стража".
Припомняме, че Спецпрокуратурата проведе мащабната акция в хотелите на Арабаджиеви в Пловдив и столицата в края на август месец, след което излезе с обвинения срещу организирана престъпна група за пране на пари и данъчни измами. Днес обвинението внесе нови 47 тома доказателства, благодарение на които Апелативният специализиран съд уважи протеста на мярката и прецени да върне в ареста Вълчо Арабаджиев.
На двете счетоводителки – Ромелия Кирилова и Елена Караянева, също е бе наложена най-тежката мярка за неотклонение задържане под стража. Те са с обвинения за участие в престъпната група.
По-рано днес в съда адвокат Илиян Василев – защитник на Вълчо Арабаджиев – младши каза, че Ветко и Маринела Арабаджиеви ще се приберат в страната до няколко дни. Те имат издадени европейски заповеди за арест и се издирват.
258 коментари
