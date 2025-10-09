На 9 октомври отбелязваме Световния ден на пощите. На тази дата през 1874 година в Берн е подписан договор за създаване на Всеобщ пощенски съюз, който през 1947 година получава статут на специализирана междуправителствена организация на ООН.
На 1 юли 1879 година България става пълноправен член на Всемирния пощенски съюз. Български пощи“ е първата институция, създадена след Освобождението на страната ни. Днес е празник на близо 24 хиляди души в България, които работят в сектора на пощенските и куриерските услуги.
1 386 коментари
Greetings, for those searching for side effects info regarding health treatments, check out this drug database. You can read about how to take meds in detail. Read more here: https://magmaxhealth.com/Lamictal. Good info.
In terms of proper usage instructions, please review this resource: https://magmaxhealth.com/lipitor.html to ensure clinical details.
For a trusted source, I recommend this service pharmacy online for fast USA shipping. Stop overpaying safely.
Hello, if anyone needs dosage instructions about various medications, I recommend this medical reference. You can read about usage and risks very well. Source: https://magmaxhealth.com/Meclizine. Thanks.
Hello, if you need a reliable online pharmacy to purchase medicines online. I recommend this pharmacy: naltrexone. They offer a wide range of meds and huge discounts. Hope this helps.
Hello, if you are looking for an affordable source for meds to purchase health products securely. I found this site: flonase. Selling high quality drugs at the best prices. Cheers.