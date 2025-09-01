АртЗабавлениеКултураНовини

Премиера на комедията „Тиха луда нощ“

Тази вечер, 1 септември, от 20:00 ч., на сцената на лятно кино „Орфей“ ще се състои премиерата на блестящата комедия „Тиха луда нощ“ от Рей Куни.

В главните роли публиката ще види любимите актьори Руслан Мъйнов, Кирил Ефремов и Милена Маркова, както и Антоан Петров, Асен Лозанов, Стиляна Маркова, Виктория Христова, Радослав Владимиров и Тихомир Благоев. Постановката е дело на режисьора Богдан Петканин, със сценография на Милен Боричев и костюми от Жанета Иванова.

Комедията обещава истинска въртележка от абсурдни ситуации – английски лорд от парламента се усамотява със секретарката на опозицията в хотелска стая, където двамата се натъкват на… жив труп. Опитите им да скрият тялото само заплитат още повече сюжета, в който се включват ревнив съпруг, съпруга на лорда и още цяла галерия от неочаквани персонажи. С всеки изминал час „тихата“ нощ става все по-„луда“ и далеч не тиха.

