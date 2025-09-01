Премиера на комедията „Тиха луда нощ“
Тази вечер, 1 септември, от 20:00 ч., на сцената на лятно кино „Орфей“ ще се състои премиерата на блестящата комедия „Тиха луда нощ“ от Рей Куни.
В главните роли публиката ще види любимите актьори Руслан Мъйнов, Кирил Ефремов и Милена Маркова, както и Антоан Петров, Асен Лозанов, Стиляна Маркова, Виктория Христова, Радослав Владимиров и Тихомир Благоев. Постановката е дело на режисьора Богдан Петканин, със сценография на Милен Боричев и костюми от Жанета Иванова.
Комедията обещава истинска въртележка от абсурдни ситуации – английски лорд от парламента се усамотява със секретарката на опозицията в хотелска стая, където двамата се натъкват на… жив труп. Опитите им да скрият тялото само заплитат още повече сюжета, в който се включват ревнив съпруг, съпруга на лорда и още цяла галерия от неочаквани персонажи. С всеки изминал час „тихата“ нощ става все по-„луда“ и далеч не тиха.
438 коментари
п»їRecently, I stumbled upon an interesting resource concerning ordering meds from India. It explains the manufacturing standards when buying antibiotics. If anyone wants cheaper alternatives, visit this link: п»їcheck it out. Good info.
If you want to save money on prescriptions, you should try visiting this page. It shows where to buy cheap. Good deals available here: п»їhttps://polkcity.us.com/# mexican pharmacies near me.
Just wanted to share, a detailed guide on Mexican Pharmacy safety. The author describes pricing differences for ED meds. Full info: п»їhttps://polkcity.us.com/# pharmacy online.
п»їLately, I stumbled upon an interesting report about Mexican Pharmacy standards. The site discusses the safety protocols for generic meds. If anyone wants affordable options, take a look: п»їhttps://polkcity.us.com/# mexico pharmacy. Worth a read.
п»їActually, I stumbled upon an interesting report about ordering meds from Mexico. It explains regulations on prescriptions. In case you need Trusted pharmacy sources, go here: п»їhttps://polkcity.us.com/# order meds from mexico. Worth a read.
п»їTo be honest, I stumbled upon a helpful resource regarding buying affordable antibiotics. It explains the manufacturing standards for ED medication. For those interested in Trusted Indian sources, take a look: п»їhere. Hope it helps.
Sharing, a helpful analysis on buying meds safely. The author describes the best shipping methods for antibiotics. Source: п»їpolkcity.us.com.
п»їActually, I stumbled upon an informative article concerning ordering meds from India. It covers CDSCO regulations on prescriptions. For those interested in factory prices, go here: п»їhttps://kisawyer.us.com/# indian pharmacy online. Cheers.