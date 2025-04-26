Три възможности за дълги уикенди през май
Няколко фициални празника дават възможност за сливането им с отпуск и ефективна почивка през този хубав пролетен месец
През идния пролетен месец май официалните почивни дни са три: 1 май, четвъртък, (Ден на труда), 6 май, вторник, (Гергьовден и Ден на храбростта и Българската армия), 24 май, събота, (Денят на българската просвета и култура и на славянската писменост).
Още в самото начало на петия месец от годината се появява възмонст за 4-дневна ваканция като си пуснете отпуск само един ден – 2 май (петък). Така ще почивате 1, 2, 3 и 4 май – четвъртък, петък, събота и неделя.
Вариант две е да съчетаете 1 и 6 май (официални празници и официални почивни дни), като си пуснете отпуск на 2 май (петък), 5 май (понеделник), 7, 8 и 9 май (сряда, четвъртък и петък). Така с 5 дни отпуск получавате 11 почивни дни.
За 24 май също има възможност за съчетаване на официални почивни и отпуск. Ако си заявите 4 дни отпуск – 27, 28, 29 и 30 май (вторник, сряда, четвъртък и петък), ще ви се получи 9-дневна вакнция от 24 май до 1 юни, включително.
