Най-добрият бутиков хотел на 2022 г. е в Пловдив

Петзведният хотел The Emporium Plovdiv e обявен за най-добър бутиков петзвезден хотел за 2022 г. в годишните награди на Българската хотелиерска и ресторантьорска асоциация (БХРА).
Припомняме, че хотелът в сърцето на града под тепетата е построен на мястото на гордостта от соца – големият универсален магазин на ул. „Капитан Райчо“.
Разкостват бившия магазин Евмолпия, правят нов хотел.
Как се случи преобразяването ви разказахме в статията Превърнаха Евмолпия в 5-звезден хотел с „умни“ стаи.
Хотелът разполага с 61 индивидуално проектирани смарт стаи, включително 12 ексклузивни апартамента, конферентни зали за бизнес срещи до 40 човека и бутиков уелбийнг център.
Най-добър петзвезден СПА хотел на 2022 г. е Арте спа и парк хотел във Велинград, а най-добър петзвезден морски luxury СПА хотел на 2022 г. e балнео хотел Терма Палас в Кранево, съобщават от БХРА.
Най-добър петзвезден морски СПА хотел на 2022 г. е Аквахаус хотел и СПА в к.к. Св. Св. Константин и Елена.
