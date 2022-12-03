АктуалноБизнесГрадътНовини

Най-добрият бутиков хотел на 2022 г. е в Пловдив

The Emporium Plovdiv

Петзведният хотел The Emporium Plovdiv e обявен за най-добър бутиков петзвезден хотел за 2022 г. в годишните награди на Българската хотелиерска и ресторантьорска асоциация (БХРА).

Според журито на конкурса, сградата, макар и модерна, отдава почит на местното културно наследство.

Припомняме, че хотелът в сърцето на града под тепетата е построен на мястото на гордостта от соца – големият универсален магазин на ул. „Капитан Райчо“.

Разкостват бившия магазин Евмолпия, правят нов хотел.

Как се случи преобразяването ви разказахме в статията Превърнаха Евмолпия в 5-звезден хотел с „умни“ стаи.

Мястото за настаняване е първото, което предлага изцяло дигитално обслужване в Централна и Източна Европа.

Хотелът разполага с 61 индивидуално проектирани смарт стаи, включително 12 ексклузивни апартамента, конферентни зали за бизнес срещи до 40 човека и бутиков уелбийнг център.

Най-добър петзвезден СПА хотел на 2022 г. е Арте спа и парк хотел във Велинград, а най-добър петзвезден морски luxury СПА хотел на 2022 г. e балнео хотел Терма Палас в Кранево, съобщават от БХРА.

Най-добър петзвезден морски СПА хотел на 2022 г. е Аквахаус хотел и СПА в к.к. Св. Св. Константин и Елена.

