Без коментар: Вижте как се следи за охраната на бюлетините (СНИМКИ)

„Бюлетините за предстоящите избори за народни представители за 16 РИК пристигнаха днес в Областна администрация в Пловдив при засилена полицейска охрана и предадени по график на районите администрации, също придружени от ескорт на МВР. Утре ще бъдат получени и бюлетините за 17 РИК.“
Това гласи прессъобщение от Областна администрация, разпратено до медиите и придружено със следните кадри, които оставяме без коментар.
