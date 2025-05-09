Днес, 9-и май, е Денят на Европа – празник на Европейския съюз, на единството и мира на Стария континент. Отбелязва се на датата, когато френският външен министър Робер Шуман прочита историческата декларация за обединение в Европа.
През 1985 г. ръководителите на страните от Европейския съюз на заседание в Милано решават 9 май да бъде честван като Ден на Европа. В България денят е обявен за отбелязване с Постановление на Министерския съвет от 29 март 2005 г.
По повод Деня на Европа по традиция пред сградата на Президентството ще бъде издигнато знамето на Европейския съюз. Президентът Румен Радев и вицепрезидентът Илияна Йотова ще участват в тържественото отбелязване на Деня на Европа. На церемонията държавният глава ще приеме почетния караул на Националната гвардейска част.
928 коментари
Greetings, Lately found a reliable online source for cheap meds. If you want to save money and need affordable prescriptions, this store is a game changer. No prescription needed and secure. Visit here: check availability. Be well.
Hey there, I just ran into a reliable website to save on Rx. If you want to save money and need generic drugs, Pharm Mex is highly recommended. No prescription needed and secure. Link is here: https://pharm.mex.com/#. Good luck!
Hi guys, Just now ran into an awesome Mexican pharmacy to save on Rx. For those seeking and need generic drugs, Pharm Mex is a game changer. They ship to USA and it is safe. Take a look: Pharm Mex. Best of luck.
Hey there, I just discovered an awesome website to buy medication. For those seeking and want meds from Mexico, Pharm Mex is a game changer. Great prices and it is safe. Visit here: https://pharm.mex.com/#. Best wishes.
Hi all, I recently found an amazing Indian pharmacy for cheap meds. For those looking for medicines from India at factory prices, this site is worth checking. It has secure delivery guaranteed. Visit here: https://indiapharm.in.net/#. Cheers.
To be honest, Just now stumbled upon a useful Indian pharmacy for affordable pills. If you want to buy generic pills cheaply, this store is very reliable. You get fast shipping guaranteed. Take a look: indiapharm.in.net. Best regards.
Hi all, Lately found a great Indian pharmacy to save on Rx. If you need generic pills cheaply, this site is highly recommended. They offer wholesale rates worldwide. Take a look: indian pharmacy. Cheers.
Hello everyone, Lately ran into a great resource to save on Rx. If you want to save money and want affordable prescriptions, this store is a game changer. They ship to USA and secure. Check it out: https://pharm.mex.com/#. Thanks!