Вальо Машината събра погледите на пловдивчани

Photo of Ивайло Дернев Ивайло Дернев Follow on X Send an email 15:43ч, събота, 31 декември, 2022
Валентино- шоу. Валентайн-степ. Вальо Машината. Така се кръщава сам възрастният мъж, който при повод и без повод танцува върху парче балатум, по потник, пред Централни хали.

Направи го и днес, преди изпращането на 2022-ра и посрещането на новата 2023г. Вальо се развъртя на импровизирания си дансинг от музиката на старо кубе, пред погледите на стотиците минувачи по Малката главна. Много от тях потанцуваха заедно с него, заредени от огнения му ентусиазъм.

Той пари не иска- прави го за собствен кеф. Пък ако някой реши да му подхвърли монета или стотинка- приема, отвръщайки на жеста с диско завъртане.

„Да сме живи и здрави и да имаме настроение за танци и през новата година“, нареждаше зевзекът в ритъма на танца.

Ивайло Дернев

Ивайло Дернев

Един от създателите и главен редактор на сайта Под тепето.… More »

