Откриха мъртва жена в Гребния канал

Жена на 43 години беше намерена мъртва в Гребния канал в Пловдив тази сутрин. Сигналът е подаден на телефон 112 около 8:20 ч., съобщиха от МВР.

На място веднага са пристигнали екипи на полицията, които са извадили тялото от водата и са установили самоличността на жената.

Причините за смъртта все още не са ясни и предстои аутопсия, която да изясни обстоятелствата около трагичния инцидент.

Към момента от полицията не разкриват повече подробности.

Медийните архиви показват, че през последните 12 годините във водите на канала са намерили смъртта си поне четирима души:

  • През юли 2022 г. бе намерен 32-годишен мъж, който по-късно почина в болница.
  • През май 2017 г. 43-годишен мъж се удави в канала.
  • Един от най-трагичните случаи е от септември 2013 г., когато 17-годишен младеж загуби живота си, след като скочи в канала, за да се разхлади.
  • По-рано същата година, през май, 61-годишен мъж беше изваден мъртъв от водите.

