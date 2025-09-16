Откриха мъртва жена в Гребния канал

Жена на 43 години беше намерена мъртва в Гребния канал в Пловдив тази сутрин. Сигналът е подаден на телефон 112 около 8:20 ч., съобщиха от МВР.
На място веднага са пристигнали екипи на полицията, които са извадили тялото от водата и са установили самоличността на жената.
Причините за смъртта все още не са ясни и предстои аутопсия, която да изясни обстоятелствата около трагичния инцидент.
Към момента от полицията не разкриват повече подробности.
Медийните архиви показват, че през последните 12 годините във водите на канала са намерили смъртта си поне четирима души:
- През юли 2022 г. бе намерен 32-годишен мъж, който по-късно почина в болница.
- През май 2017 г. 43-годишен мъж се удави в канала.
- Един от най-трагичните случаи е от септември 2013 г., когато 17-годишен младеж загуби живота си, след като скочи в канала, за да се разхлади.
- По-рано същата година, през май, 61-годишен мъж беше изваден мъртъв от водите.
308 коментари
Hey everyone, I recently discovered a great international pharmacy to order medications securely. For those who need antibiotics, this site is worth a look. Secure shipping and huge selection. See for yourself: international pharmacy online. Sincerely.
Hey guys, I recently found a great online drugstore to save on Rx. If you want to buy cheap antibiotics without prescription, IndiaPharm is very reliable. It has lowest prices worldwide. Take a look: safe indian pharmacy. Best regards.
Hey guys, Lately found a useful Indian pharmacy to buy generics. If you need medicines from India safely, this store is highly recommended. You get secure delivery worldwide. Visit here: order medicines from india. Best regards.
To be honest, Lately ran into a great website to save on Rx. If you want to save money and need generic drugs, this site is the best option. They ship to USA and it is safe. Take a look: https://pharm.mex.com/#. Hope it helps.
Hello, Just now found a useful website to buy generics. If you want to buy ED meds at factory prices, IndiaPharm is very reliable. You get secure delivery worldwide. Take a look: check availability. Hope it helps.
Hi, I wanted to share a useful online drugstore to order generics online. If you are looking for antibiotics, this store is highly recommended. Secure shipping plus no script needed. Link here: check availability. Have a good one.
Hey guys, I just stumbled upon the best online drugstore to buy generics. For those looking for generic pills without prescription, this store is highly recommended. It has wholesale rates to USA. More info here: https://indiapharm.in.net/#. Good luck.
Greetings, Lately ran into a trusted website for affordable pills. If you want to save money and need meds from Mexico, Pharm Mex is highly recommended. No prescription needed plus it is safe. Check it out: https://pharm.mex.com/#. Thank you.