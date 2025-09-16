Откриха мъртва жена в Гребния канал

Жена на 43 години беше намерена мъртва в Гребния канал в Пловдив тази сутрин. Сигналът е подаден на телефон 112 около 8:20 ч., съобщиха от МВР.
На място веднага са пристигнали екипи на полицията, които са извадили тялото от водата и са установили самоличността на жената.
Причините за смъртта все още не са ясни и предстои аутопсия, която да изясни обстоятелствата около трагичния инцидент.
Към момента от полицията не разкриват повече подробности.
Медийните архиви показват, че през последните 12 годините във водите на канала са намерили смъртта си поне четирима души:
- През юли 2022 г. бе намерен 32-годишен мъж, който по-късно почина в болница.
- През май 2017 г. 43-годишен мъж се удави в канала.
- Един от най-трагичните случаи е от септември 2013 г., когато 17-годишен младеж загуби живота си, след като скочи в канала, за да се разхлади.
- По-рано същата година, през май, 61-годишен мъж беше изваден мъртъв от водите.
296 коментари
Hey there, I wanted to share a useful source for meds to order prescription drugs hassle-free. If you need safe pharmacy delivery, this site is highly recommended. Great prices plus it is very affordable. Check it out: check availability. Thanks!
To be honest, Lately stumbled upon the best Indian pharmacy to buy generics. If you want to buy cheap antibiotics without prescription, this site is the best place. You get wholesale rates guaranteed. Check it out: this site. Cheers.
Greetings, I wanted to share a great website for purchasing medications hassle-free. If you are looking for no prescription drugs, OnlinePharm is very good. They ship globally plus no script needed. Link here: this site. Kind regards.
Hey there, To be honest, I found an excellent source for meds to order pills securely. For those who need cheap meds, this store is highly recommended. Great prices plus no script needed. Visit here: this site. Hope it helps.
Greetings, I just discovered an awesome website for cheap meds. If you are tired of high prices and need generic drugs, this store is the best option. Great prices plus secure. Take a look: mexican pharmacy online. Many thanks.
Greetings, Just now came across a great source from India to buy generics. If you want to buy cheap antibiotics without prescription, this site is highly recommended. You get lowest prices worldwide. Take a look: indian pharmacy. Good luck.