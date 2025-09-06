Николай Пловдивски отсъства изненадващо в катедралния храм „Св. Богородица“ за старта на празненствата по случай 140-ата годишнина от Съединението на България. Не митрополитът, а епископ Поликарп отслужи тържественият молебен под купола на храма, в присъствието на цялата местна власт. Владиката не се е почувствал добре и отсъства поради здравословни причини, стана ясно в началото на църковната служба.
Заради отсъствието му молебенът продължи сравнително кратко, за да се премести церемонията пред паметника на Гаврил Кръстевич, където официалните гости поднесоха венци и цветя.
С това бе даден и стартът на тържествата в Пловдив. Събитията продължиха пред паметната плоча на кап. Райчо Николов, а преди обяд гостите ще има церемония пред монумента на Захари Стоянов в Градската градина.
