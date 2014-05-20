МненияПод ножа

Николай Пловдивски спря незаконно в Стария град, полиция го пази

Владиката не намери сили да измине 300 метра пеш от митрополията до „Св. Св. Константин и Елена”

Николай Пловдивски не намери сили да измине 300 метра пеш от митрополията до храм „Св. Св. Константин и Елена” в Стария град и спря незаконно лимузината си Ауди А8 в архитектурния резерват. Тази вечер владиката имаше служба във великолепната черква. Стигна до там обаче с луксозното си возило, което шофьорът му гарира и на калдъръма, и на тротоара, на входа на храма. А няма никакво право да спира там. Дори да има пропуск, гарирането по този начин и на това място е абсолютно забранено. Въпреки това полиция вардеше висшия духовник. Да се чуди човек от кого и какво. Освен униформените за сигурността му бдяха и задължителните частни гардове.

Паркингът на Николай Пловдивски идва в момент, в който служителите на общинска охрана на бариерата на Съборна излязоха с доклад, в който изброяват 15 отделни случаи на брутален тормоз, заплахи и скандали на КПП-то. Ежедневно някой иска да пробие през тях и да спре колата си в Стария град, напук на режимите. А тази вечер лично митрополитът даде чудесен пример в това отношение. Браво!

 

 

