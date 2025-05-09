Отбелязваме Деня на Европа

Днес, 9-и май, е Денят на Европа – празник на Европейския съюз, на единството и мира на Стария континент. Отбелязва се на датата, когато френският външен министър Робер Шуман прочита историческата декларация за обединение в Европа.
През 1985 г. ръководителите на страните от Европейския съюз на заседание в Милано решават 9 май да бъде честван като Ден на Европа. В България денят е обявен за отбелязване с Постановление на Министерския съвет от 29 март 2005 г.
По повод Деня на Европа по традиция пред сградата на Президентството ще бъде издигнато знамето на Европейския съюз. Президентът Румен Радев и вицепрезидентът Илияна Йотова ще участват в тържественото отбелязване на Деня на Европа. На церемонията държавният глава ще приеме почетния караул на Националната гвардейска част.
