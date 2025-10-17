630 деца се надпреварваха за 238 места по детските заведения

Общо 630 деца взеха участие в проведеното на 16 октомври 2025 г. класиране за прием в детските градини и ясли в Пловдив. Най-голям е делът на децата за яслените групи – 406. За първа група участваха в класирането 114 деца, за втора 73 деца, за трета възрастова група 28 деца и за четвърта група само 9 деца.
За класирането бяха обявени общо 238 свободни места. От тях местата за най-малките (децата до 3-годишна възраст, които кандидатстват за яслените групи) бяха 68. За първа възрастова група – за децата, родени през 2022 година, бяха обявени 53 места. Свободните места за другите възрасти бяха, както следва: за втора възрастова група 37, за трета група 42 и за четвърта възрастова група – 38 свободни места.
Броят на класираните деца е 130 (68 в яслените групи, 21 в първа група, 23 във втора възрастова група, 17 в трета група и 1 дете в четвърта възрастова група).
За всички класирани деца следва записване при директорите на детските градини и детските ясли в определения от Графика на дейностите срок – 24.10.2025 г.
До края на 2025 г. са предвидени още три класирания, които са съответно на 4 ноември, 20 ноември и 9 декември. При подаване на заявления за тях родителите е добре да се запознаят с обявените свободни места, които се публикуват на страницата на системата за прием на адрес http://dz-priem.plovdiv.bg/
219 коментари
