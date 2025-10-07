Свлачище затвори пътя от Асеновград до Смолян

Снимката е илюстративна
Свлачище затвори пътя до Смолян днес. Спешни мерки са предприети за разчистване на падналата скална маса върху пътното платно на изхода на Асеновград, в посока Бачково.
Сигналът за свлачището е получен около 11.45 ч. на тел. 112. На място са екипи на районното управление, и в двете посоки автомобилите се насочват към обходни маршрути.
799 коментари
Heads up, an official overview on cross-border shipping rules. The author describes how to avoid scams for antibiotics. Source: п»їhttps://polkcity.us.com/# pharmacy mexico online.
п»їTo be honest, I found a useful report about Indian Pharmacy exports. It details CDSCO regulations for ED medication. If anyone wants cheaper alternatives, go here: п»їreading. Cheers.
п»їRecently, I discovered a useful guide regarding cheap Indian generics. The site discusses WHO-GMP protocols when buying antibiotics. In case you need Trusted Indian sources, read this: п»їindian pharmacy online. Cheers.
п»їJust now, I found a helpful page concerning buying affordable antibiotics. It covers how to save money on prescriptions. For those interested in reliable shipping to USA, visit this link: п»їп»їclick here. Cheers.
п»їTo be honest, I found a useful guide regarding Mexican Pharmacy standards. It covers the safety protocols for generic meds. For those interested in reliable shipping to USA, take a look: п»їinformation. It helped me.
п»їRecently, I discovered an informative resource concerning Indian Pharmacy exports. It details WHO-GMP protocols for ED medication. For those interested in reliable shipping to USA, check this out: п»їkisawyer.us.com. Cheers.
Sharing, an important article on cross-border shipping rules. It breaks down quality control for ED meds. Link: п»їmail order pharmacy mexico.
п»їRecently, I came across an informative article concerning ordering meds from India. It covers WHO-GMP protocols when buying antibiotics. If you are looking for reliable shipping to USA, check this out: п»їkisawyer.us.com. Might be useful.
п»їTo be honest, I stumbled upon an interesting resource about cheap Indian generics. The site discusses the manufacturing standards when buying antibiotics. In case you need reliable shipping to USA, check this out: п»їkisawyer.us.com. Worth a read.