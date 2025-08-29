86-годишна жена почина при инцидент в социален дом

86-годишна жена е починала, а двама полицаи от Районното управление в Карнобат са леко обгазени при инцидент в социалния дом за възрастни хора в село Огнен.
Сигналът за пожар е подаден около 22:16 ч. снощи. На място е установено силно задимяване, причинено вероятно от неизправно електрическо табло, разположено в склад с нови памперси.
Двамата служители на реда са помогнали на персонала при евакуацията на всички 45 обитатели на дома. Възрастните хора са настанени временно в болницата в Карнобат.
По време на транспортиране с линейка е починала 86-годишна жена от Бургас – най-дългогодишната обитателка на дома. Предполага се, че причината е инфаркт.
Двамата полицаи са прегледани и освободени за домашно лечение. Те ще бъдат отличени от директора на ОДМВР-Бургас старши комисар Владимир Маринов.
975 коментари
Hello, I just found a great source for meds where you can buy generics hassle-free. If you need safe pharmacy delivery, this store is the best choice. Secure shipping and no script needed. Link here: cheap pharmacy online. Regards.
Hey guys, Just now came across the best website to buy generics. If you want to buy generic pills safely, IndiaPharm is worth checking. They offer wholesale rates to USA. Visit here: https://indiapharm.in.net/#. Hope it helps.
Hi all, Lately stumbled upon a useful website for affordable pills. If you need generic pills at factory prices, this store is worth checking. It has fast shipping worldwide. Visit here: https://indiapharm.in.net/#. Cheers.
Hey everyone, I wanted to share an excellent online drugstore for purchasing prescription drugs securely. For those who need antibiotics, this site is the best choice. Fast delivery and huge selection. Visit here: OnlinePharm. Hope this helps!
Hi guys, Lately found a great online source for affordable pills. If you want to save money and want affordable prescriptions, this store is a game changer. They ship to USA and secure. Check it out: click here. Cheers.