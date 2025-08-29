БългарияНовини

86-годишна жена почина при инцидент в социален дом

Photo of Дежурен Редактор Дежурен Редактор Follow on X Send an email 08:24ч, петък, 29 август, 2025
975 158 Преди по-малко от минута
полицейска лента убийство

86-годишна жена е починала, а двама полицаи от Районното управление в Карнобат са леко обгазени при инцидент в социалния дом за възрастни хора в село Огнен.

Сигналът за пожар е подаден около 22:16 ч. снощи. На място е установено силно задимяване, причинено вероятно от неизправно електрическо табло, разположено в склад с нови памперси.

Двамата служители на реда са помогнали на персонала при евакуацията на всички 45 обитатели на дома. Възрастните хора са настанени временно в болницата в Карнобат.

По време на транспортиране с линейка е починала 86-годишна жена от Бургас – най-дългогодишната обитателка на дома. Предполага се, че причината е инфаркт.

Двамата полицаи са прегледани и освободени за домашно лечение. Те ще бъдат отличени от директора на ОДМВР-Бургас старши комисар Владимир Маринов.

Photo of Дежурен Редактор Дежурен Редактор Follow on X Send an email 08:24ч, петък, 29 август, 2025
975 158 Преди по-малко от минута
Photo of Дежурен Редактор

Дежурен Редактор

Екип на Под Тепето - Наистина Пловдив

975 коментари

Вашият коментар

Back to top button
Изпрати новина