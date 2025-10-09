На 9 октомври отбелязваме Световния ден на пощите. На тази дата през 1874 година в Берн е подписан договор за създаване на Всеобщ пощенски съюз, който през 1947 година получава статут на специализирана междуправителствена организация на ООН.
На 1 юли 1879 година България става пълноправен член на Всемирния пощенски съюз. Български пощи“ е първата институция, създадена след Освобождението на страната ни. Днес е празник на близо 24 хиляди души в България, които работят в сектора на пощенските и куриерските услуги.
