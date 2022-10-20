Замесиха ООН в скандал с източване на средства в Пловдив

Измамници използват името на заместник-генералния секретар по службите за вътрешен надзор на Организацията на обединените нации Фатумата Ндиайе, за да присвояват онлайн средства

На фона на нашумелите два случая в Пловдив от този месец, при които влюбени жени с онлайн връзки изгоряха с хиляди левове и двойка изтегли кредити с данните на свои приятели, най-новият scam полазил пловдивчани в интернет пространството „идва“ от ООН.

Изобретателността на измамниците зад компютрите достига нови висоти – сюжет на световно ниво, който третира именно обезщетение на жертви на измами в мрежата. Престъпниците боравят с реални имена на хора, заемащи най-висши постове в Организацията на обединените нации. Те твърдят, че контактуват с вас, след одобрението на генералния секретар, с цел да получите голяма сума пари като компенсация затова, че сте били измамени.

В писмото, „подписано“ лично от заместник-генералния секретар по службите за вътрешен надзор Фатумата Ндиайе, ви уведомяват, че всички жертви ще бъдат компенсирани с 350 000 долара.

Снимка: portrait of USG Ndiaye for OIOS

За целта трябва да поемете такса и застраховка по трансфера в размер на 450 долара и да предоставите копие на международния си паспорт и други лични данни.

Може и да не плащате тези разходи, ако отидете на място в офиса на ООН, за да си получите компенсацията от 350 000 долара.

При внимателен оглед се забелязва, че пощата, от която е изпратено писмото /[email protected]/ и тази, посочена за контакт /[email protected]/ са различни. Елементарна проверка в сайта на ООН показва, че окончанията на мейлите там също се различават от посочените.

Прилагаме пълният текст на писмото:

„UNITED NATIONS OFFICE OF

INTERNAL OVERSIGHT SERVICES

INTERNAL AUDIT MONITORING

CONSULTING AND INVESTIGATION DIVISION

Dear: Fund Beneficiary,

This is to bring to your notice that i was delegated from the United

Nations to travel down to Europe, Africa, South America and Asia this Year

2022 by our Secretary-General. Mr. Antonio Manuel de Oliveira Guterres to

discuss the issue of scam/fraud, and after considering many fraud/scam

reports from the FBI and other Security agencies from Asia, Europe,

Oceania, Africa, South America and the United States of America,

respectively all over the whole world. We have agreed to compensate

victims with the sum of $350,000 US dollars each.

However, your name is listed and approved for this payment as one of the

scammed victims, so get back to me as soon as possible with a scanned copy

of your international passports or driver’s license for identification and

for the immediate payment of your $350,000 US dollars compensation funds.

Note: You can receive your compensations payments via ATM MASTER CARD,

therefore you are advice to Re-Confirm the following information

immediately to enable us proceed with the payment and also bear in mind

that you are required to take care of the insurance and delivery charges

of your ATM CARD which is $425.00 US dollars, which was agreed by the

board of Directors involved regards to your pending fund and the delivery

charges must be paid before the delivery of your ATM MASTER CARD will take

place OR you can come to our office and pick up your Atm Card by yourself

without any payment.

(1) Full Name:……

(2) Residential/Home Address:…..

(3) Country:…..

(4) Telephone Number/ Mobile Numbers:….

(5) Occupation and Age:….

(6) A Copy of your ID /Passport:…..

As soon as I confirm from you with the above needed information, your

compensation payment of $350,000 US dollars will be released to you

immediately without any further delay, and do not forget that your

compensation payment has been approved and signed by the President of this

country and the United Nations Secretary-General. Mr. Antonio Manuel de

Oliveira Guterres.

Finally, all funds should be claimed by their respective beneficiaries,

not later than 30 days after notification. On behalf of the Board kindly,

accept our warmest regards.

For more details, kindly contact our payment department

Mr.Maurice Joubert

Contact email: [email protected]

Yours Sincerely,

Ms. Fatoumata Ndiaye

United Nations Under-Secretary

General for Internal Oversight.“

В сайта на ООН има изрична статия за различни измами по света, които се извършват чрез злоупотреба с името на организацията. Там са описани няколко сценария.

Този, за който ви разказахме към днешна дата липсва.