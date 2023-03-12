Родители искат връщане на маршрута на автобус номер 29

Възстановяване на маршрута на автобус номер 29 през бул. „Хаджи Димитър“ искат родители. След началото на ремонта на булеварда, който свързва Коматевския възел с ул. „Царевец“, рейсът минава по Пещерско шосе. Това значително удължава времето за пътуване, информират родителите.
Проблемът е свързан предимно с учениците от Математическата гимназия. Пътуващите особено до ЖК „Тракия“ ученици се прибират изключително късно, когато приключат с втора смяна занятия. Надеждата на родителите е с възстановяване на движението по булеварда да се върне и стария маршрут на 29-ката.
Движението по булевард „Хаджи Димитър“ ще бъде възстановено от 13 март, според прессъобщение, разпространено от местната власт.
