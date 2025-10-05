Пловдив става световна столица на винения туризъм

Пловдив се превръща в световна столица на винения туризъм в рамките на 9-ата Глобална конференция на Световната организация по туризъм към ООН, която ще се проведе на 6 и 7 октомври под мотото „Изкуството на винения туризъм“.
В навечерието на форума, в Дома на културата „Борис Христов“, се състоя официална пресконференция, организирана от Министерството на туризма. В нея участваха кметът на Пловдив Костадин Димитров, министърът на туризма Мирослав Боршош, кметовете на Чирпан и Хисаря – Ивайло Крачолов и Ива Вълчева, проф. д-р Пламен Моллов от Университета по хранителни технологии (УХТ), Сандра Карвао от Световната организация по туризъм, Пилар Родригес – посланик на Световната организация по туризъм за гастрономически туризъм, Гергана Тодорова от WineTours.bg и председателят на Българската организация за винен туризъм Петя Минкова.
Форумът събира в Пловдив лидери и представители на над 30 държави – от водещи изби, институции, онлайн платформи и международни организации, за да обсъдят бъдещето и тенденциите в развитието на винения туризъм. Чрез разнообразна програма, включваща тематични дискусии, експертни презентации, майсторски класове и специализирани посещения, конференцията събира представители на различни туристически дестинации, предприемачи, научни работници и експерти от цял свят.
“Убеден съм, че Пловдив заслужава това домакинство. Благодаря на Министерството на туризма и на министър Боршош за гласуваното доверие. Пловдив е център на Тракия – регион с вековни традиции във винопроизводството. Тук се провеждат редица винени фестивали, през март тази година European Best Destinations ни отличи като “Най-добра столица на виното в Европа за 2025 година”, а сега сме домакини на 9-ата Глобална конференция на ООН. Това ни поставя във фокуса на световния винен туризъм”, заяви кметът Костадин Димитров в началото на пресконференцията.
Министърът на туризма Мирослав Боршош подчерта значението на форума за страната „Това е първата голяма крачка, която правим в развитието на винения туризъм. България успя да покаже лице на страна, която е важен и значим участник в европейския и световния туристически сектор. Провеждането на 9-ата Глобална конференция за винен туризъм у нас е потвърждение именно на това.“ Той обяви и началото на Българската асоциация за винен туризъм (БАВТ), която ще обедини водещите изби и ще изгради дългосрочна стратегия за развитие на сектора.
„Провеждането на тази конференция в България е значителен успех. То потвърждава и укрепва ролята на страната в развитието на туризма в световен мащаб. Радвам се, че виненият туризъм може да бъде толкова силно застъпен, защото той създава работни места, подпомага регионалното развитие и носи реални ползи за местните общности”, подчерта представителят на Световната организация по туризъм Сандра Карвао и поздрави страната за отличните резултати в сектора на туризма.
Посланикът на Световната организация по туризъм за гастрономически туризъм Пилар Родригес сподели своя опит от Чили. „Комбинацията от вино и храна може да спомогне за по-автентично и пълно запознаване с дестинацията. За мен е чест да споделя опита, натрупан през последните 20 години. В Чили видяхме как чрез работата с вино можем да обединим два свята – винопроизводството и гастрономията, защото вярвам, че те вървят ръка за ръка.“
В края на пресконференцията проф. д-р Пламен Моллов съобщи, че утре ще бъде подписан меморандум за сътрудничество между УХТ и UN Tourism Academy. “С този договор университетът ще се превърне в 11-ия официален партньор на академията в света. Това е огромен престиж за България и за Пловдив. Ще имаме възможност да развиваме образователни програми, да обучаваме млади професионалисти и да каним световни лидери и експерти. Благодарение на това споразумение студентите и бизнесът ще имат директен достъп до международен опит”, коментира той.
