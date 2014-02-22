Библия от истории на Кольо К. в U P.A.R.K.
Синът Росен: За баща ми е забранено да се говори в минало време
Приятелите на художника подредиха неговите подаръци в галерията
Ретроспективна изложба от подаръците, които Кольо Карамфилов е правил на приятелите си, разходи из творческата история на художника стотици в галерия U P.A.R.K. снощи. Рисунки, графики, живопис върху платна, страници от тетрадки, чинии, салфетки дори бяха окачени в арт пространството, осигурени преди това от гордите им собственици. Всеки от тях разказваше на другите историята на портрета си, рисуван от Кольо К., или начина, по който маестрото е подарил творбата си. Хората в галерията се смяха, но и плакаха, пиха и пяха, като веселата част от вечерта бе открита с вечната за Карамфилов позивна към човека пред музикалната уредба „Осилииии”.
Творческите подаръци на Карамфилов през годините оформиха пъстър букет на кариерата и живота му. Защото всяка от
работите беше като огледало на душата на супер емоционалния великан. От телесната смърт на който се навършиха 40 дни точно преди откриването на изложбата снощи. Феновете на художника видяха някои от първите му шедьоври- офорти от 1985г. и живопис от този период. По стените бяха и портретите на повечето от най-близките му хора. Най-много погледи събираше графиката Пастирът, с която той спечели голямата награда на Международното триенале.
Събрали сме се тук не да скърбим, а да се повелим заедно с Карамфилов, чийто дух е тук. И да се насладим на гения му. Наздраве Коле, обичаме те, казаха в един глас гостите на събитието.
Подарените картини от Кольо са като библия от истории, защото всяка от тези от тези работи има съдба, има случка. Тази вечер всички си споделяме как точно всеки е получил подарък от нашия приятел. Това е момент, който се помни цял живот. Изложбата стана много хубава, много богата. Виждаме работи, които сме забравили. Тук са всички творчески периоди на Карамфилов, някои кратки, други дълги, но винаги много дълбоки, каза съдружникът в U P.A.R.K. Сава Цонев.
Тази вечер се случва нещо много, много важно. Имаме възможността да видим онова нещо, което остава много след края на човешкия живот. Словосъчетание, което някак странно се използва при Кольо. Той е един от малкото хора, за които е забранено да се говори в минало време, според мен. Това
трябва да се забрани със закон, каза синът на Карамфилов- Росен, скрил очи под слънчевите очила на баща си.
Изкуството, което виждате в момента, е една много правилна ретроспекция, едно връщане назад, един много честен акт,
който може да покаже какъв именно бе той- подаръците на Кольо не са случайни. Надявам се да бъдат прочетени правилно. Карамфилов е най-високото стъпало в изобразителното изкуство, казвам го тотално безпристрастно- забравете, че имаме някаква кръвна връзка. Ние имаме духовната връзка, която никога няма да се скъса- той я наричаше веригата. Аз го чувствам до мен днес. Надявам се всички да усетите неговото присъствие тук тази вечер. Това е най-важното, допълни Росен Карамфилов. И сякаш с думите на татко си викна онова „Осилиии”, с което Кольо К. даваше старт на купона всеки път в галерия U P.A.R.K.
Следвайки историята с веригата Росен, в стила на баща си, хвана микрофона за няколко дуета с музикалните гости на вечерта Петър Салчев, Мирослава Кацарова и Симеон Джуров.
Пастирът
Росен Карамфилов и Петър Салчев
