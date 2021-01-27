НовиниСъдТемида

Осъдиха млад мъж за видео в социална мрежа с обиди на етническа основа

27 януари, 2021

28-годишеният карловец получи 3 години условно, глоба от 2 500 лева и обществено порицание

По досъдебно производство на Районна прокуратура – Пловдив е осъден 28-годишен мъж за отправени обиди на етническа основа чрез видеоклип в социална мрежа

По досъдебно производство на Районна прокуратура – Пловдив – Териториално отделение – Карлово е осъден Н.К., на 28 г., за това, че на 28 август 2020 г., в с. Богдан, обл. Пловдив, чрез социална мрежа, е подбуждал към насилие и омраза, основани на народност и етническа принадлежност – престъпление по чл. 162 ал. 1 от Наказателния кодекс.

По споразумение на прокуратурата и адвокатите на обвиняемия, одобрено от Районен съд – Карлово, на Н.К. е наложено наказание от 5 месеца „лишаване от свобода“  условно с 3 години изпитателен срок, глоба в размер на 2 500 лева и обществено порицание.

По делото е установено, че Н.К. е публикувал видеоклип в социална мрежа, в който отправял закани и обиди на етническа основа към българската народност. По случая е бил подаден сигнал в РУ – Карлово, като е започнало разследване. Видеоклипът е бил приобщен към доказателствата по делото.

Определението на Районен съд – Карлово е окончателно и е приведено в изпълнение.

