Расте броят на болните от остри респираторни инфекции у нас. Неочаквано и въпреки прогнозите, че вече всичко ще бъде идеално и няма да има грип, се оказва, че през последната седмица има малко повече болни, регистрирани в Националния център по заразни и паразитни болести, от по-предишната.
Това заяви епидемиологът проф. Тодор Кантарджиев, предава OFFNews.
„Тази година за първи път наблюдаваме две странни неща – подвидовете на грипа са много и той не измести другите вируси“, обясни той.
„През последната седмица има най-много грип Б. В началото беше грип А. Обикновено как е било досега? Като започне един от подвариантите, разболява всичко живо, освен това измества всички други вирусни инфекции. Това сега не го забелязват“, обясни професорът.
„Aко нямаш имунитет достатъчно напрегнат към грип А, ти пак може да се заразиш. Ако си карал грип А, може да хванеш грип Б“, добави той.
„Според мен има няколко обяснения. Едното са мерките отпреди 3 години за коронавируса. Доста хора не бяха карали нормалните инфекции за зимния период. В момента имунитетът на масовата част от населението е по-нисък, защото не е карал последните две години някои от тези респираторни вируси. Сега си наваксваме. Второто нещо, което е много интересно тази година – за първи път стана така, че пациентите не разчитат на свои познания да се лекуват, а се доверяват на лекарите”, подчерта проф. Кантарджиев.
Цяла година се изолират парагрипове. Не са опасни, не са смъртоносни, обаче са неприятни. Предизвикват кашлица, невисока температура, но минават за няколко дни, обясни експертът.
