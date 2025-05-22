Пловдив се превръща в международна кулинарна сцена с Plovdiv Food Park Festival
Пловдив ще се превърне в международна кулинарна и културна сцена oт 29 май до 1 юни с Plovdiv Food Park Festival 2025 – едно от най-ароматните и цветни събития в града, което тази година обещава още по-богата програма, вкусове от цял свят и незабравими преживявания за малки и големи.
Фестивалът ще се проведе в Plovdiv STAGE PARK – в подножието на Младежки хълм с ВХОД СВОБОДЕН, като поставя акцент върху:
- Интернационална традиционна и улична храна и посреща разнообразие от кухни на колела. От Азия до Португалия, от Щатите и Близкия изток до балканските класики.
- Готварски мастър класове и демонстрации – включително специален masterclass „Вкусове от Азия“ с шеф Даниела Рей.
- Музикална програма на живо – с изпълнителите Sen I and the Roots Rocket feat. Jahmmi, Bibi and Daria (29 май) и Richard Manta (30 май), DJ сетове и Музикално бинго.
- Занаятчийски бири и коктейл мастъри – ежедневни дегустации, коктейл барове и happy hour с екзотични миксове.
- Детска програма на 1 юни – театрални работилници, „Кабаре на конци“, марионетни танци, ателиета и дискотека за най-малките в чест на Деня на детето.
Основни акценти по дни:
29 май (четвъртък)
Начало: 17:00 ч.
Интернационални кухни, шоу кукинг, craft бири и концерт на Sen I and the Roots Rocket – реге ритми с душа.
30 май (петък)
От 13:00 ч.
Вкусни street food изкушения, дегустации, DJ сет и вечерен рок концерт с Richard Manta.
31 май (събота)
От 10:30 ч.
Кулинарни работилници, мастър клас „Вкусове от Азия с Даниела Рей“ ( 11:30), барбекю демонстрации и коктейли, парти с DJ Hilla и Музикално Бинго
1 юни (неделя) – Специален ден за децата!
От 10:30 ч.
Сладка закуска, театрални представления, детски ателиета, музика и дискотека за малчуганите.
Входът е свободен
Локация: Plovdiv STAGE PARK, Младежки хълм, Пловдив
Дати: 29 май – 1 юни 2025 г.
Plovdiv Food Park Festival е събитие, което обединява вкусове, култури и поколения – една истинска фиеста за сетивата в сърцето на Пловдив.
За допълнителна информация, интервюта и медийни запитвания: Контакт: incubator.bulgaria@gmail.com
Facebook: @PlovdivFoodParkFestival, @PlovdiFoodParkFestival2025
Готови ли сте за най-вкусното събитие на годината? Очакваме ви с апетит!
6 коментари
