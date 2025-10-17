Децата откриват тайните на здравето в парк „Ружа“ в Западен
За втора поредна година Район „Западен“ ще бъде домакин на едно вдъхновяващо и полезно събитие, посветено на здравословния начин на живот.
На 19 октомври (неделя) от 10:00 до 15:00 часа в парк „Ружа“ ще се проведе инициативата „Здравни къщи“.
Проектът е насочен към деца на възраст между 6 и 12 години и има за цел да подпомогне изграждането на здравно-хигиенни навици по интерактивен и достъпен начин.
Малчуганите ще имат възможност да посетят осем тематични „къщи“, където ще се срещнат с „докторите“ Гладников, Сънливков, Въздухаров, Здравков, Безпроблемов, Слънчов и Бълбуков.
Във всяка от тях те ще откриват тайните на здравето – чист въздух, вода, движение, храна, сън и добро настроение. Програмата включва кратки теоретични занимания, демонстрации, игри и практическо прилагане на наученото.
На финала участниците ще могат да си направят значки и да се включат в благотворителна инициатива. Събраните средства ще бъдат дарени в подкрепа на 5-годишно дете с множествени увреждания, което ежедневно се нуждае от рехабилитация, логопедична и психологическа помощ.
Организатори на събитието са ADRA България и клуб „Приключенец“, а инициативата се реализира с подкрепата на Район „Западен“.
