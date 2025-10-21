Правителственото заседание приключи за 35 минути

Днешното заседание на Министерския съвет приключи само за 35 минути, като в дневния ред бяха включени 35 точки.
Пред БНР здравният министър Силви Кирилов определи срещата като „делова“, а земеделският министър Георги Тахов съобщи, че е преминала „съвсем нормално“.
Част от министрите избегнаха въпросите на медиите, пожелавайки просто „хубав ден“. По думите на Жечо Станков заседанието е протекло спокойно и в съответствие с дневния ред.
Днешното заседание на правителството се проведе след близо двуседмично прекъсване в работата на кабинета. Миналата седмица премиерът Росен Желязков отмени редовното заседание, след като лидерът на ГЕРБ Бойко Борисов изрази остро недоволство от действията на управляващата коалиция.
Кворумът под въпрос: Борисов иска преформатиране на властта
Тогава Борисов заяви, че партията му „само губи“ от участието си в настоящото управление, което предизвика вътрешнополитическо напрежение и дори временно блокира работата на парламента заради липса на кворум.
Паралелно със заседанието на правителството, от 8:00 часа сутринта в Народното събрание се проведе коалиционен съвет с участието на лидерите на формациите, подкрепящи кабинета. Срещата продължи няколко часа, но участниците не дадоха изявления пред медиите. Неофициално се предполага, че основните теми са били предстоящите кадрови промени и бъдещето на коалицията.
2 коментари
Androgenic results are another set of potential unwanted effects of Trenbolone use.
Trenbolone is a extremely androgenic steroid that can bind to androgen receptors in the body, leading to a range of androgenic effects.
Androgenic results are attributable to the increased exercise of male
intercourse hormones, corresponding to testosterone, in the physique.
It is not totally known why this is the case; nevertheless, the kidneys
taking part in more of a role in processing oxandrolone,
in comparability with other compounds, could
additionally be an affordable rationalization (thus reducing the liver’s workload).
Nevertheless, Anavar is among the few exceptions to this rule, with it posing considerably less liver toxicity compared to different orals
(based on our LFTs). Nonetheless, many men additionally take Anavar, not
just for bodybuilding functions but to dramatically improve muscular energy, energy, and endurance.
This demonstrates Anavar’s gentle properties, with other steroids causing masculinization in women or being too
toxic for minors. Such unwanted facet effects impressed Dr.
Ziegler to create Dianabol after understanding that Soviet
strongmen had to make use of urinary catheters as a outcome of biking testosterone
in the Olympic Games.
Thus, there is not any aromatization into Estrogen with Anadrol, however as a substitute it has been strongly speculated that Anadrol itself (and/or a quantity of of
its metabolites) act as Estrogens on the Estrogen receptor in different tissues.
The result’s an setting in which even the bottom
Estrogen ranges can trigger estrogenic unwanted facet effects.
Primobolan ought to have little to no have an effect on on blood stress in most wholesome adults unless an underlying problem exists.
Though hypertension is unlikely, it’s going
to at all times be a good idea to regulate it.The unwanted effects of Primobolan can include ldl cholesterol points,
especially HDL ldl cholesterol suppression or discount. Wholesome levels of cholesterol may be maintained with this steroid,
however it’s important that you give it a little effort.
Ensure your diet is cholesterol pleasant, high
in omega fatty acids and low in saturated fat and easy sugars.
Ensuring you implement loads of cardiovascular exercise into your routine can be essential.
The slow-acting impact of EQ will require this cycle to be run for an extended interval than many other beginner cycles,
with at least 12 weeks being appropriate, however a 14-week cycle can additionally be thought of.
Utilizing Testosterone Enanthate at 300mg to 500mg per
week and Equipoise at 400mg weekly will present excellent results for either lean mass positive aspects or chopping, provided the food plan and exercise regime are appropriate.
This cycle delivers an excellent and protected introduction to anabolic steroids for any newbie
user. Equipoise Ultimate Muscle Mass Stack
retention capabilities are of great worth and make it a popular addition to a cutting cycle for this specific function. The results of Equipoise
are appealing for bodybuilders, and it’s not stunning to know that EQ
shares many similarities with testosterone; in spite
of everything, it’s solely a barely modified model of that original hormone.
These comparable features embody enhancing protein synthesis and
muscle nitrogen retention and growing pink blood cell count.
EQ also can improve the output of insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) and reduce stress hormones.
The mechanism mediating an AAS-induced enhance in blood pressure is
hard to evaluate, and most evidence comes from in vitro
and animal experiments. Inside the cell, it might possibly
both bind on to the androgen receptor (AR) to affect gene expression or undergo bioactivation into dihydrotestosterone
(DHT) by 5αR-reductase (5αR) household enzymes or estradiol (E2) by aromatase.
DHT can be subsequently inactivated to 3α-androstanediol (3α-diol) by 3α-hydroxysteroid-dehydrogenase
(3αHSD). Males who develop infertility because of
anabolic steroid use could also be given drugs to assist restore fertility.
Addressing the delicate matter of libido and fertility, Dr.
Israetel debunks myths while acknowledging potential side effects.
He explains that while steroid use doesn’t affect penis
measurement, it could lead to testicular shrinkage in about half the users.
He additionally notes a possible lower in ejaculate quantity and
fertility, emphasizing that individual responses
can differ.
Eat a nutritious diet low in carbs and sodium to avoid hypertension and maintain ldl cholesterol in examine.
Many people who misuse steroids spend large amounts of time and money to acquire the medicine they use.
When they cease taking steroids, folks can experience withdrawal
signs that may embody temper swings, restlessness,
loss of appetite, and longing for steroids. Steroids,
additionally referred to as corticosteroids, are a type of
anti-inflammatory drugs.
Nandrolone dosing and administration are relatively uncomplicated, and with this being a steroid
that bodybuilders have been utilizing for decades, we now have a great understanding of the most effective methods to make use of it.
With the two primary Nandrolone esters having very different half-lives, the one you’re using will
decide your dosing schedule and the way usually you inject.
One of Nandrolone’s most dear results is its constructive advantages for your joints.
Some individuals (both bodybuilders and men on TRT) use it at low doses purely for joint support benefits
to alleviate ache within the knees, shoulders, and
elbows. The legendary Deca-Durabolin, or simply Deca as it’s identified, is a steroid
that hardly needs an introduction. It can take till week five or even six earlier than you begin feeling the
effects of Deca-Durabolin, so this is a steroid that you need a longer-term outlook on when using.
A approach known as „plateauing“ may also be used,
whereby anabolic steroids are staggered, overlapped, or substituted with another kind of anabolic steroid to keep away from growing tolerance seventy one.
As with stacking, the effects of pyramiding, cycling, and plateauing have not been substantiated scientifically.
Corticosteroids or glucocorticoids antiinflammatory properties
are used to cut back irritation. This can ease
symptoms of inflammatory circumstances, similar to rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), asthma, allergy symptoms and skin rashes.
This can help management circumstances during which the immune system mistakenly attacks its own tissues.
steroids for massive muscle gain
References:
music.growverse.net