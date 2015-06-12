ИКЕА представя интериорни тенденции и ексклузивна изложба на One Design Week
В рамките на международния фестивал за дизайн и визуална култура ONE DESIGN WEEK, провеждащ се в Пловдив между 19 – 28 юни, с подкрепата на Община Пловдив и Фондация Америка за България, в подкрепа на Пловдив Европейска столица на културата 2019, ИКЕА представя две посоки на съвременния демократичен дизайн.
Само по време на фестивала в галерия „Ластици“ ще можем да видим първото издание на проекта IKEA ART EVENT, посветено на стрийт артa като най-демократичната изразна форма в изкуството. Най-интересните и нови интериорни решения и предложения на ИКЕА пък ще можем да видим в уютно обзаведени стаи с достъпен и модерен дизайн, които ще бъдат изградени в самия център на града.
Изложбата в галерия „Ластици“ ще представи първото издание на глобалния eжегоден проект IKEA ART EVENT, в който компанията кани дванадесет улични артисти от цял свят, за да създадат неповторими плакати (70 х 100 см), които са oтпечатани в лимитирана бройка. Участниците използват различни изразни средства и подходи в работата си. Това, което ги обединява, е отчетливият и силен стил, забележим в най-различни точки на планетата.
Съобразявайки се с изискванията за печат върху хартия, те адаптират идеите си в по-малък формат и ги превръщат в акцент в интериора. Стрийт артистите са: ELLE (Сан Франциско, САЩ), Blue (Гьотеборг, Швеция), Нурия Мора (Мадрид, Испания), Koralie and Supakitch (Париж и Ним, Франция), Sobekcis (Белград, Сърбия), Hua Tunan (Фошан, Китай), Jeroen Erosie (Розендаал, Холандия), Tfreak (Сао Паоло, Бразилия), NEVERCREW (Лугано и Белинзона, Швейцария), Еко Нугрохо (Джокякарта, Индонезия), CRASH (Бронкс, Ню Йорк, САЩ), M-city (Гдиния, Полша).
Цялата идея зад проекта защитава мисията на ИКЕА да създава демократичен дизайн, който е уникален, но и достъпен за всеки. Колекцията е реализирана именно във формата на лимитирана серия от плакати, защото преди плакатите изкуството е уникално, но те са носителят, който превръща градовете в публични арт галерии. В резултат изкуството става по-демократично, а сега ИКЕА го пренася у дома в популярната форма на плакат. Екстравагантните визуални решения ще могат да се видят и закупят в България в лимитиран брой копия на цена от 20 лв. единствено по време на One Design Week в галерия Ластици в Пловдив и няма да бъдат налични в магазина в София.
От 18 юни всички минувачи в центъра на Пловдив ще могат да разгледат и интериорните предложения от ИКЕА за трапезария, детска стая, дневна и градина и да почувстват домашен уют в самия център на града. В специалните стаи, които ще бъдат инсталирани в Пловдив ще се представят и възможностите за онлайн доставки от ИКЕА в Пловдив и цяла България, а посетителите на стаите през първия ден ще получат освежаващи напитки.
Стаите на ИКЕА ще бъдат между хотел „Тримонциум“ и Централна поща от 18 до 28 юни.
IKEA ART EVENT можете да видите в галерия Ластици на ул. Христо Дюкмеджиев 6, в Капана от 19 до 28 юни, като официалното представяне на събитието е на 21 юни (неделя)от 16:30 часа. В събитието са предвидени и демонстрация по ситопечат с участието на българския ъндърграунд лейбъл Brave Moustache, тематични коктейли от Absolut и музика от пловдивския лейбъл Love Vibes.
